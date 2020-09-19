BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAESY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BAE SYS PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.703 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. BAE SYS PLC/S’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 2.1% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

