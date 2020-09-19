A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

AMKBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.21.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

