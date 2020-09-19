Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Ahold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio is 50.52%.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.