Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €22.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.66 ($30.18).

ETR UN01 opened at €27.08 ($31.86) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Uniper has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of €30.88 ($36.33).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

