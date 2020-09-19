Albireo Pharma’s (ALBO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $62.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.75.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,062 shares in the company, valued at $362,751.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,580 shares of company stock valued at $806,923. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 27.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 23.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.