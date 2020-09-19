VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

VYNE stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $306.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.07.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 million. On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

