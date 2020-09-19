Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.60 ($20.71).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €10.88 ($12.80) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €9.47 ($11.14) and a 1 year high of €27.54 ($32.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.22. The stock has a market cap of $672.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to ?5.1 billion.

