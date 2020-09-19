RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.17 ($44.90).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

