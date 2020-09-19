Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dassault Systemes stock opened at $189.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.73. Dassault Systemes has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.42.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes during the second quarter valued at $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 62.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DASTY. Citigroup upgraded Dassault Systemes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

