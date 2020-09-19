ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,625,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 7,692.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,117,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,804 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ING Groep by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,501,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 974,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

