Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 611.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 35.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

