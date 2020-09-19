Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of ARTNA opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $39.60.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.