Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,954.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,480.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,234.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2,620.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

