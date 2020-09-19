Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NLTX has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

NLTX opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.01. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,041,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after buying an additional 2,120,380 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 94,722 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

