BidaskClub Lowers AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Sell

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

AppFolio stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average is $136.60. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $2,498,186.70. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $79,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,512 shares of company stock worth $16,332,373. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

