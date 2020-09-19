Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hurricane Energy PLC is involved in the exploration of oil and gas properties primarily in the United Kingdom. Hurricane Energy PLC is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HRCXF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hurricane Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hurricane Energy to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hurricane Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hurricane Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

HRCXF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Hurricane Energy has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $107.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

