Cell MedX Corp (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Short Interest Update

Cell MedX Corp (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CMXC opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Cell MedX has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and high blood pressure. It also develops and manufactures eBalance technology that is in the research and development stage to manage diabetes mellitus and its complications.

