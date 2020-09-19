Cell MedX Corp (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Short Interest Update

Cell MedX Corp (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CMXC opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Cell MedX has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.
About Cell MedX
