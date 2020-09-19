Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AEGN. ValuEngine lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Aegion alerts:

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $15.22 on Friday. Aegion has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $468.18 million, a P/E ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Aegion will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aegion by 1,535.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aegion by 78.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aegion by 32.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Aegion during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Aegion by 54.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.