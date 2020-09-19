Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 42,732,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709,296 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 147.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 40.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.69 on Friday. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.