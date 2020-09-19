Fmr LLC Has $21.91 Million Position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,660 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Construction Partners worth $21,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $3,870,794.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,399 shares of company stock worth $8,203,463 in the last 90 days. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens cut Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

