Fmr LLC Buys 1,330,366 Shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330,366 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 9.86% of Evelo Biosciences worth $22,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EVLO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 4,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

