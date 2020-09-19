Fmr LLC Sells 260,213 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260,213 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $22,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $632.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.57.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 803.60% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

