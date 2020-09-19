Fmr LLC Sells 1,092,402 Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,092,402 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Constellium worth $22,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 69.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM opened at $8.75 on Friday. Constellium NV has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Constellium NV will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

