Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 41.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330,366 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Evelo Biosciences worth $22,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Evelo Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 4,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVLO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

