Fmr LLC Grows Position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $22,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $44,773,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,590 shares of company stock worth $48,266,516. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

