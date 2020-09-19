Fmr LLC Acquires 4,476 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.54% of Addus Homecare worth $22,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $226,288.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $93,039.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,232.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,590 shares of company stock worth $48,266,516. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

