Fmr LLC Has $22.32 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,562 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $22,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 111,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 94,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 70,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $163.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.7826 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.