Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Position Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,009 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Covetrus worth $22,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 956.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CVET stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.72. Covetrus Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

