Fmr LLC Has $22.52 Million Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,610 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $22,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

