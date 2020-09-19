Fmr LLC Sells 7,031 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $22,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $799.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $883.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $890.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

