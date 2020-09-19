Fmr LLC Purchases 75,009 Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,009 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.12% of Covetrus worth $22,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Covetrus by 956.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Covetrus by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.72. Covetrus Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

