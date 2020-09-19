Fmr LLC Sells 575,563 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 575,563 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.52% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $22,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 749.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 84,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 175.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,807.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $900.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

