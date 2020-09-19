White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.82% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $22,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTM. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,413,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 145,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,454,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTM opened at $799.21 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $629.21 and a twelve month high of $1,168.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $883.97 and a 200-day moving average of $890.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

