Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 51,776.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,751 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.51% of MSA Safety worth $22,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,191.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $1,438,519.71. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $134.07 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $142.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.09 and its 200 day moving average is $114.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.46.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $314.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSA. CJS Securities began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.