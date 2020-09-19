LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,311 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.54% of LogMeIn worth $22,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 719.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogMeIn stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. LogMeIn had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $350.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOGM. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.15.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

