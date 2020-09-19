Fmr LLC Has $22.73 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 843.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,352 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.15% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 230,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $39.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16.

