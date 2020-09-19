WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 996,242 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $22,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

