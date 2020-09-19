Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 115.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 213,992 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.77% of Community Bank System worth $22,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 21.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBU opened at $57.80 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

