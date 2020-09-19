Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,383 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.98. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

