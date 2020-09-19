Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,883 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Truist increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.43. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

