Fmr LLC Acquires 213,992 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 115.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 213,992 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.77% of Community Bank System worth $22,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.74. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBU shares. Stephens started coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

