Federated Hermes Inc. Has $458,000 Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,452,000 after acquiring an additional 919,427 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,504,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,365,000 after buying an additional 283,800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 97,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of IPG opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.