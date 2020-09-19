Fmr LLC Acquires 550,352 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 843.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 615,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,352 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,081,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,410,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 226,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 188,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $39.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zuora Inc Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC
Zuora Inc Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC
Fmr LLC Has $21.91 Million Position in Construction Partners Inc
Fmr LLC Has $21.91 Million Position in Construction Partners Inc
Fmr LLC Buys 1,330,366 Shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc
Fmr LLC Buys 1,330,366 Shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc
Fmr LLC Sells 260,213 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc
Fmr LLC Sells 260,213 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc
Fmr LLC Sells 1,092,402 Shares of Constellium NV
Fmr LLC Sells 1,092,402 Shares of Constellium NV
Evelo Biosciences Inc Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC
Evelo Biosciences Inc Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report