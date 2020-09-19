Fmr LLC Acquires 550,352 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 843.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 615,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,352 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,081,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,410,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 226,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 188,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $39.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16.

