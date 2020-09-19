WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 996,242 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.56% of WSFS Financial worth $22,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

WSFS stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

