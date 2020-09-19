Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,832.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

