Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PBMLF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of -0.19. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

