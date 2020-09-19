California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Update

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
California First National Bancorp stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. California First National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
California First National Bancorp Company Profile
