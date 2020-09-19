Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

KWHIY stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.94%.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.