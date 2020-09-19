Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in August

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,086,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 1,260,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 417.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

