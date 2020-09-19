Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in August

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,086,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 1,260,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 417.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Meridian Bioscience Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Meridian Bioscience Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Pacific Booker Minerals Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Pacific Booker Minerals Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
California First National Bancorp Short Interest Update
California First National Bancorp Short Interest Update
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Canadian Utilities Limited Short Interest Down 13.9% in August
Canadian Utilities Limited Short Interest Down 13.9% in August
CARLSBERG AS/S Short Interest Update
CARLSBERG AS/S Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report