CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CABGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CARLSBERG AS/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

CARLSBERG AS/S stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

