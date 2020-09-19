Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AIV. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.76. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after buying an additional 1,514,848 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,147,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,543,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,678 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,069,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,649,000.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

